Also available on the nbc app

Lindsey Vonn's wedding to fiancé P.K. Subban is still on hold amid the pandemic. "We're waiting until all of [our family members] can be together, because it's definitely a special moment. But, on the upside, we have our whole lives ahead of us, so we're not in a rush," she told Access Daily of their postponed plans. Lindsey also talked about her new reality show, "The Pack," which features 12 dogs and their humans competing in fun challenges. "The Pack" is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Appearing: