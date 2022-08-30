Main Content

Lindsey Vonn Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ After The Death Of Her Mom: 'Grateful For The Support'

CLIP08/29/22

Lindsey Vonn spoke with Access Hollywood at the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala and spoke about tennis legend Serena Williams ahead of her first round match at the US Open. Lindsey also got emotional sharing how she is doing after the death of her mom, who passed away one year after being diagnosed with ALS. “It’s really hard. Just trying to get back into life and, yeah it’s just really hard. And I appreciate everyone’s support. A lot of people have donated to ALS organizations and I really appreciate that and my mother would have been really thankful as well,” she said.

