It's over for Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban. The Olympic ski racer and the hockey pro revealed this week that they decided to go their separate ways, ending their sixteen-month engagement. Lindsey wrote on Instagram, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

