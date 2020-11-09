Also available on the nbc app

Lindsey Vonn is getting real about her past struggles with self-esteem. In a virtual interview with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, the retired Olympic champion opened up about the pressure she felt to lose weight at the height of her skiing career. She explained, "I had a lot of anxiety and body image issues when I came on the red carpet because I was, you know, 30, 40, 50 pounds heavier than everyone that I was standing next to… There were definitely moments where I sacrificed a bit of my skiing career, especially after the Olympics. I lost weight because I felt like I needed to fit in and that cost me World Cup wins, that cost me an overall title. The former pro athlete also dished on her new canine-and-human competition series "The Pack" premiering Nov. 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

