Lindsay Lohan Sings About Anxiety And Pressure In New Song 'Xanax'

Lindsay Lohan is back with new music! Fans got a 30-second snippet of the actress' latest song "Xanax" during "The Kris Fade Show" on Virgin Radio Dubai. "It's about anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself and I think that's really, really cool," host Kris Fade revealed. "I think there's a really cool message behind it." Lindsay has been dropping clues about the track for quite some time. Back in June, she even shared a photo of herself in the studio.

