Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Epic 'Flamingo' Dance Moves At Gas Station: 'Fillin' The Tank'

Has Lindsay Lohan launched another new dance craze? The actress showed off her epic moves in a now-deleted Instagram video as she grooved to "Get Up" by Terrell Hines at a Shell gas station in New York. "Fillin' the tank with my [fire] flamingo moves," she captioned the clip of her rocking out in a bright pink pantsuit. But Lindsay rarely misses the chance to get down when the beat drops. A video of her dancing in Mykonos went viral back in September 2018!

