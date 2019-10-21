Main Content

Lindsay Lohan Gets Cheeky With Cody Simpson Over 'Masked Singer Australia' Win: 'I Want My Furniture Back!'

Lindsay Lohan just called out the new "Masked Singer Australia" winner! Right before Cody Simpson was unmasked and crowned the champ of the Australian version of the hit show, the "Mean Girls" star hilariously put the young singer on the spot. "If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it." she said cheekily. "I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!"

