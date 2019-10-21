Lindsay Lohan just called out the new "Masked Singer Australia" winner! Right before Cody Simpson was unmasked and crowned the champ of the Australian version of the hit show, the "Mean Girls" star hilariously put the young singer on the spot. "If it is you [Cody Simpson], we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it." she said cheekily. "I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!"

