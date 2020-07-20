Also available on the nbc app

The cast of "The Parent Trap" just reunited – and it was better than discovering you have a long lost twin sister! For the first time since the beloved flick's 1998 release, the cast, including Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid, participated in a virtual reunion, which was moderated by Katie Couric. The stars reminisced on their favorite moments from the iconic movie, and also talked about the unexpected legacy it’s left more than 2 decades later.

Appearing: