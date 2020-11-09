Main Content

Lindsay Arnold Details Experience Of Welcoming Baby Girl Sage Via C-Section

CLIP11/09/20
Lindsay Arnold is sharing sweet details on the birth of her baby girl, Sage! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro, who welcomed her first child with husband Sam Cusick, gave fans on YouTube a glimpse into the intimate moments before and after her C-section delivery. The new mom previously announced the news of her daughter's arrival on Instagram, writing, "Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 a.m. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents."

