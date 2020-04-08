Also available on the nbc app

Linda Tripp passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 70, according to the Daily Mail. Tripp, whose secret conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky exposed an affair with then-President Bill Clinton, was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer less than a week ago. Before hearing of Tripp's death, Lewinsky expressed her sincere condolences on social media. "No matter the past, upon hearing that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery," she tweeted.

