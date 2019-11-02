Linda Hamilton's 'Terminator' Trainer Reveals How He Got The 63-Year-Old Into Peak Sarah Connor Shape

Also available on the NBC app

When "Terminator: Dark Fate" director James Cameron wanted to get Linda Hamilton in mind-blowing shape for her long-awaited return to the franchise, he turned to Mackie Shilstone. The legendary trainer, who has worked with famous athletes like Peyton Manning and Serena Williams, had mere months to work with Linda – but even with that short time frame, she came out fitter than ever! Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles met Mackie at the gym to learn about his time with Linda and find out exactly what it takes to get into Sarah Connor shape. "Terminator: Dark Fate" opened in theaters Nov. 1.

Appearing: