Lin-Manuel Miranda Admits He's 'Flabbergasted' Over Success Of 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

We sure are talking about Bruno! On the silver carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, Lin-Manuel Miranda got candid with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall over the success of the single "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from his hit Disney movie "Encanto." The entertainer admitted that he is "flabbergasted" over the song's popularity and revealed if he ever expected it to dominate the charts. Plus, Lin-Manuel raved about Andrew Garfield's performance in "tick, tick...BOOM!"

