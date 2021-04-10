Also available on the nbc app

Lily-Rose Depp crossed something big off of her bucket list a few years ago! When Access Hollywood took the "Voyagers" actress on a fashion flashback, she explained why the beautiful pink bridal gown she walked the runway in at Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 show was "so special" to her. "I got to be the bride at the Chanel show a couple years ago, and that was like really my childhood dream when I was little. I remember when I got the call being like, 'Are you sure you're sending this to the right person?'" she shared. Lily-Rose and "Voyagers" co-star Tye Sheridan also shared details on their new sci-fi film. "Voyagers" is out in theaters now.

