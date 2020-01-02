Also available on the nbc app

Lily Tomlin played a big role in Kathy Griffin's surprise wedding! The "Grace and Frankie" star officiated the ceremony for the comedian, who married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year's Day. Lily's wife, Jane Wagner, was also in attendance as a witness. Kathy took to social media to announce her plans to tie the knot right after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020. She later tweeted, "The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes… LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!"

