Also available on the nbc app

Courtney Love is slamming the upcoming Hulu series ‘Pam and Tommy,’ which chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s three-year marriage, calling it ‘vile.’ She is also blasting actress Lily James, who is playing Pamela Anderson in the upcoming series. Courtney wrote in a now deleted Facebook post, “shame on Lily James whoever the f*** she is.” She also called the new production ‘outrageous.’ “It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly,” she said.

Appearing: