Lily James Gets Blasted By Courtney Love Over Her Pamela Anderson Role In Hulu Series

Courtney Love is slamming the upcoming Hulu series ‘Pam and Tommy,’ which chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s three-year marriage, calling it ‘vile.’ She is also blasting actress Lily James, who is playing Pamela Anderson in the upcoming series. Courtney wrote in a now deleted Facebook post, “shame on Lily James whoever the f*** she is.” She also called the new production ‘outrageous.’ “It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly,” she said.

