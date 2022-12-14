Main Content

Lily Collins Teases 'New Love Triangles' & 'Unexpected Twists & Turns' In 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

CLIP12/14/22

"Emily in Paris" is raising the stakes for Season 3! Access Hollywood chatted with stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat ahead of the premiere and asked how they're raising the stakes and making the show sexier in this new chapter. "We go to incredible new locations, we invite new cast members onto the show, there's new love triangles, old [love] triangles. … There's unexpected twists and turns within each character's storyline that gets to show a more sexy side of the show, but it's not always the expected," Lily said. Lily, Ashley and Camille also dished on their Season 3 fashion and played a fun game of Co-stars Uncensored! "Emily In Paris" Season 3 premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.

