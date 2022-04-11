Main Content

Lily Collins Reflects On Dad Phil Collins' Last Show With Genesis: 'It Was Bittersweet'

Lily Collins is reflecting on her dad, Phil Collins,' last show with Genesis. In a new interview with Access Hollywood at PaleyFest LA, the "Emily In Paris" star opened up about what is was like being there for the moment. "It was beautiful, it was bittersweet," she said. She also hinted at what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the Netflix hit show. "Definitely more adventures with Mindy," she shared.

