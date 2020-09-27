Also available on the nbc app

"Sex and the City" creator Darren Star and costume designer Patricia Field have reteamed for the new series "Emily in Paris." Lily Collins plays an American woman taking the City of Love by storm, and she looks amazing while doing it! Lily talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about her character's gorgeous style and comparisons to "SATC" heroine Carrie Bradshaw. "Emily in Paris" premieres Oct. 2 on Netflix.

