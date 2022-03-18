Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons are teaming up for the new thriller "Windfall" and the film is a unique experience for Lily. The 33 year-old's husband, Charlie McDowell, directed the film and she opened up to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about working with him. "It was way easier than I expected," she said. Jesse Plemons, who is no stranger to the concept, agreed, saying that working with his wife, Kirsten Dunst, makes things comfortable and easy. "Windfall" is streaming now on Netflix.

