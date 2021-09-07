Also available on the nbc app

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married. The pair wed in Dunton, Colo. during the long Labor Day weekend. The "Emily in Paris" star revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday sharing a glimpse of her special day. "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond Charlie Mcdowell.” The 32 year old wore a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown with a laced hooded cape as her veil on her big day. Her writer and producer husband wore a classic black and white tux. Lily and Charlie started dating in 2019 and got engaged in Sept. 2020.

