Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell Are Married See Her Stunning Wedding Dress

CLIP09/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married. The pair wed in Dunton, Colo. during the long Labor Day weekend. The "Emily in Paris" star revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday sharing a glimpse of her special day. "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond Charlie Mcdowell.” The 32 year old wore a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown with a laced hooded cape as her veil on her big day. Her writer and producer husband wore a classic black and white tux. Lily and Charlie started dating in 2019 and got engaged in Sept. 2020.

Appearing:
Tags: Lily Collins, marriage, celebrity weddings, charlie mcdowell
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.