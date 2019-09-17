Lilly Singh Shares Priceless Story Behind Her Friendship With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Also available on the NBC app

Lilly Singh is ready for the big time! The YouTube superstar tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about launching "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" on NBC, making her the first woman to have a late night talk show on a major network. Lilly recalls the advice she's gotten from pals including Trevor Noah, and shares how she and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became friends. Hint: the action superstar's oldest daughter is a major Lilly fan!

