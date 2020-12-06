Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Phil is always in Lilly Singh's corner! While chatting with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Scott Evans, the funnywoman explained how the television personality got involved with her one-woman quarantine comedy show on Peacock, "Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh." "Dr. Phil came to me. He is one of the most supportive friends I have, and when he found out about 'Sketchy Times,' he emailed my team and was like, 'Does Lilly need anything?'" she recalled. Lilly also discussed what’s coming up in Season 2 of "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," which will debut Jan. 11 at 1:35 a.m. on NBC.

Appearing: