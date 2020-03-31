Also available on the nbc app

Lilly Singh is finding the silver lining in a challenging time. The YouTube superstar and TV host tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles in an #AccessAtHome interview – and Lilly's first-ever IG Live! – how much she's enjoying consuming and creating online content as a way to connect with the millions of others practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Lilly goes on to reflect on the "lifetime" of knowledge she learned during Season 1 of her NBC talk show, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," and why she's determined to have Beyoncé as her guest. Which other A-listers would she like to welcome? And, Lilly shares how she prepared for her conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

