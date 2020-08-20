Also available on the nbc app

Lili Reinhart chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about her new movie "Chemical Hearts," which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video August 21, 2020. The star shared how starring and serving as an Executive Producer on the flick has been a "dream come true." Lili also got candid about how she stays true to herself in the spotlight and shared why she needs to have "clear boundaries." Plus, Lili revealed when she's heading off to Vancouver to film season 5 of the hit CW drama, "Riverdale."

Appearing: