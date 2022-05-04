Also available on the nbc app

Lili Reinhart isn't here for promoting crash diets. The "Riverdale" star didn't hold back her thoughts about the extreme measures at least one celebrity took to fit into their Met Gala look. Lili shared a "little Instagram-story rant" this week following Kim Kardashian's admission that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into an iconic 1962 Marilyn Monroe dress. Though Lili did not specifically call out Kim by name, her message was loud and clear.

