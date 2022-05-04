Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Lili Reinhart Seemingly Slams Kim Kardashian For Promoting Met Gala Weight Loss

CLIP05/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Lili Reinhart isn't here for promoting crash diets. The "Riverdale" star didn't hold back her thoughts about the extreme measures at least one celebrity took to fit into their Met Gala look. Lili shared a "little Instagram-story rant" this week following Kim Kardashian's admission that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into an iconic 1962 Marilyn Monroe dress. Though Lili did not specifically call out Kim by name, her message was loud and clear.

Appearing:
Tags: Lili Reinhart, Kim Kardashian, Met Gala, kim kardashian met gala, kim kardashian marilyn monroe
S0 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.