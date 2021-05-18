Main Content

Lili Reinhart Reveals 11-Year Battle With Depression: ‘Some Days I Feel Really Defeated’

CLIP05/18/21

Lili Reinhart is not afraid to get candid about her mental health and now she is sharing more about her journey. The “Riverdale” actress posted on her Instagram Story about her battle with depression. “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression,” she said. “It's an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.” She also offered words of encouragement to those she calls her ‘fellow warriors’ writing, “Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.