Lili Reinhart is not afraid to get candid about her mental health and now she is sharing more about her journey. The “Riverdale” actress posted on her Instagram Story about her battle with depression. “Some days I feel really defeated by my depression,” she said. “It's an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable.” She also offered words of encouragement to those she calls her ‘fellow warriors’ writing, “Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations.”

