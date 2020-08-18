Also available on the nbc app

Did Lili Reinhart finally break her silence on her split from Cole Sprouse? Not so fast! The "Riverdale" star set the record straight on cryptic comments to Refinery29 following the widespread assumption that she was addressing her former romance. She told the outlet, "The last couple months have probably been the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist told me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love. You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.'" But shortly after the profile was published, the actress took to Twitter to deny allegations that she was referring to her ex-boyfriend.

