Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Lili Reinhart Confused By Reaction To Her Coming Out: 'Isn't Everyone Bisexual?'

CLIP09/25/20
Also available on the nbc app

Lili Reinhart is surprised by the world's fascination with her sexuality. The "Riverdale" star discussed the reaction to her decision to come out as bisexual during an episode of the "LGBTQ&A" podcast with host Jeffrey Masters. "I kind of tried to do it as nonchalantly as possible," she explained. "I guess coming out is not a nonchalant thing. It just didn't seem like a big deal to me. And it also kind of like, the way I look at the world right now, I'm like, 'Isn't everyone?' Like, that's how I look at it, like, 'Isn't everyone bisexual?' I didn't really feel like this was any breaking news, by any means."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, entertainment, Lili Reinhart, cole sprouse, Riverdale, LGBTQ&A Podcast, Celebrity news
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.