Lili Reinhart is surprised by the world's fascination with her sexuality. The "Riverdale" star discussed the reaction to her decision to come out as bisexual during an episode of the "LGBTQ&A" podcast with host Jeffrey Masters. "I kind of tried to do it as nonchalantly as possible," she explained. "I guess coming out is not a nonchalant thing. It just didn't seem like a big deal to me. And it also kind of like, the way I look at the world right now, I'm like, 'Isn't everyone?' Like, that's how I look at it, like, 'Isn't everyone bisexual?' I didn't really feel like this was any breaking news, by any means."

