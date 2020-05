Also available on the NBC app

Have Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits? Sources have told Page Six and People that the “Riverdale” stars have broken up after roughly three years of dating. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” a source told Page Six. Access Hollywood has reached out to Cole and Lili’s teams for comment.

