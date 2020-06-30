Also available on the NBC app

Lili Reinhart is apologizing after she used a risqué photo of herself to raise awareness for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by Kentucky police in March. Lili apologized to fans for posting a topless photo, which has since been deleted, and tweeted, "I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended."

