Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison. The rap superstar has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. According to documents filed at the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Miami-Dade County and obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Carter Jr., is expected to appear in court on Dec. 11. The legal development comes nearly a year after authorities discovered a gun in Carter's bag while searching a private plane he boarded last December. His attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in a statement to Access that there is no allegation that Carter ever fired, brandished, used it or threatened to use the weapon, adding, "there is no allegation that he is a dangerous person." Carter served eight months behind bars in 2010 after being convicted of felony weapon possession.

