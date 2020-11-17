Main Content

Lil Wayne Could Face 10 Years In Prison If Convicted On Federal Weapons Charge

Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison. The rap superstar has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. According to documents filed at the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Miami-Dade County and obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Carter Jr., is expected to appear in court on Dec. 11. The legal development comes nearly a year after authorities discovered a gun in Carter's bag while searching a private plane he boarded last December. His attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in a statement to Access that there is no allegation that Carter ever fired, brandished, used it or threatened to use the weapon, adding, "there is no allegation that he is a dangerous person." Carter served eight months behind bars in 2010 after being convicted of felony weapon possession.

