The 2023 BET Awards was kicked off on a high note! Lil Uzi Vert was the first to hit the stage for the award show, performing a new song while backed up by dozens of dancers. DJ Kid Capri then took over to introduce some hip hop legends. Sugarhill Gang came out first, giving us a taste of their iconic song "Rapper's Delight." They were followed by MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane, the latter of whom took a moment to honor the late Biz Markie.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight