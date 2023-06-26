Main Content

Lil Uzi Vert, Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte & More Take The Stage To Kick Off 2023 BET Awards

CLIP06/25/23

The 2023 BET Awards was kicked off on a high note! Lil Uzi Vert was the first to hit the stage for the award show, performing a new song while backed up by dozens of dancers. DJ Kid Capri then took over to introduce some hip hop legends. Sugarhill Gang came out first, giving us a taste of their iconic song "Rapper's Delight." They were followed by MC Lyte, D-Nice and Big Daddy Kane, the latter of whom took a moment to honor the late Biz Markie.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: celebrity, music, bet, BET Awards, lil uzi vert, Sugarhill Gang, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, D-Nice, Biz Markie
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.