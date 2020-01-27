Also available on the NBC app

Lil Nas X did the damn thing at the 2020 Grammy Awards! The hip-hop artist brought the house down at Staples Center with an epic rendition of his hit song "Old Town Road" featuring BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and Nas. The 20-year-old musician got the audience on its feet with the energetic performance. Lil Nas X also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by displaying his Los Angeles Lakers jersey on the stage. The NBA legend tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.

