Lil Nas X had quite a weekend! The “Old Town Road” singer made not one, but two surprise appearances at events in Walt Disney World this weekend. The 20-year-old crashed a wedding party and broke it down on the dance floor alongside the bride, and then made his way to surprise a group of children at a charity event. On top of all that, Lil Nas X also took home Outstanding New Artist at the 51st Annual NAACP Awards in California.

