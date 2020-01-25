Also available on the NBC app

Lil Nas X brought the house down at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2020 Grammys. The "Panini" rapper – who is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist – told Access Hollywood that he's feeling blessed ahead of the big night and already knows who he'll thank if he wins. "I want to dedicate the award to everybody in this world who helped me turn my life from zero to 100 – of course, and to Billy Ray Cyrus, who helped me so much, too. He's a legend,” he said.

