Lil Nas X is just as excited about his Grammys performance with BTS as the fans are! The "Old Town Road" rapper tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami about collaborating with the K-pop superstars on music's biggest night. How did their connection come to be? He also shares about paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, reflects on his own breakout year and teases the "bangers" he has on the way. Is acting next?

