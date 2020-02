Also available on the NBC app

Fresh off his Grammy wins last weekend, Lil Nas X is primed to have a big moment at Super Bowl LIV! The "Panini" rapper took Access Hollywood behind the scenes of his Doritos commercial for the big game with actor Sam Elliott and "Old Town Road" collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas X and Sam showed Access how the whole thing came together, including their impressive dance moves!

