Lil' Kim Says Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Starting To Realize Her Mom Is Famous: 'It's Cool For Me'

Lil' Kim's daughter is just waking up to her mom's fame! The rap icon talked to Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall about how being a mother to 5-year-old Royal Reign has shaped her, as well as the adorable way her little one broadcasted her stardom on social media. Plus, Kim explained why she always wants to "reinvent" herself and her sound with every album. "You gotta switch it up, because if you don't, you remain in one box. I've never been a box girl!" she said. "9," her first new album in 14 years, is available now.

