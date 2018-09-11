Also available on the NBC app

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Olivia Wilde tells Access guest correspondent Mike Catherwood about how working with "This Is Us" boss Dan Fogelman, on his movie "Life Itself," made her feel a real bond with the cast of his NBC drama. Plus, Dan tells Mike about how he got so many Bob Dylan songs for his movie. And, Olivia confirms the giant Ellen DeGeneres photo fans saw on her Instagram hangs proudly in her home!

