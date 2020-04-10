Also available on the nbc app

Liam Payne tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles in an #AccessAtHome interview via Zoom how fatherhood is going with 3-year-old son Bear, revealing that he and former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson talk about their respective parenting experiences "quite a lot." Liam also shares if his son with ex-partner Cheryl is already a fan of his music, and if he'd like to see Bear pursue a career in the spotlight one day.

