Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Liam Payne Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts While In One Direction: ‘It Was A Problem’

CLIP06/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Liam Payne is opening up about his mental health struggles and his battle with addiction. The former “One Direction” singer was on an episode of “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast and explained how his battle with fame, alcoholism and perfectionism brought him to some serve low points in his life. Liam admitted that he even had suicidal thoughts back when he was in the band. Now, Liam is aiming to get his life back on track, revealing that he is in therapy and is one month sober.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Liam Payne, one direction, the diary of a ceo podcast, Liam, payne, 1D, suicidal thoughts, sober, therapy, mental health
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.