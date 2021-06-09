Also available on the nbc app

Liam Payne is opening up about his mental health struggles and his battle with addiction. The former “One Direction” singer was on an episode of “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast and explained how his battle with fame, alcoholism and perfectionism brought him to some serve low points in his life. Liam admitted that he even had suicidal thoughts back when he was in the band. Now, Liam is aiming to get his life back on track, revealing that he is in therapy and is one month sober.

