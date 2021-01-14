Also available on the nbc app

"Taken" is one of Liam Neeson's most successful movies of all time, but when he first signed on to the film, he had no idea it would be such a hit! "I remember thinking, 'This is probably a 'B' movie and will go straight to video," he told All Access' Sibley Scoles. “I just felt, it's just such a simple little story, the guy's daughter goes to Europe, she's kidnapped, he's going to go over and find her. I thought, 'C'mon, that's kind of lame,' but it just seemed to touch the heart of a lot of people … It worked!" Liam also chatted about his newest film, "The Marksman," which hits theaters Jan. 15.

