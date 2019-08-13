Liam Hemsworth Wishes Miley Cyrus 'Health and Happiness' After Marriage Ends

Also available on the NBC app

Liam Hemsworth wants nothing but the best for Miley Cyrus! The "Hunger Games" star addressed the couple's breakup after less than a year of marriage in a post on Instagram. Liam wrote, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." The post comes just days after their high-profile split first made headlines. The singer was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Lake Como, Italy, just a day before the news of their separation.

