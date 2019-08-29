Liam Hemsworth Returns To Instagram After Filing For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Also available on the NBC app

Liam Hemsworth shared a bloodied up snap from his upcoming film. "Excited to announce a movie i worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it," he wrote. The post comes after the actor file for divorce from his wife Miley earlier in the month. Since splitting, the "Party in the USA" singer has also spoken out in a lengthy post on social media where she denies cheating rumors. She also released the breakup ballad, "Slide Away."

