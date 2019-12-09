Liam Hemsworth Kicks Back On Luxe Vacation With Chris Hemsworth on Richard Branson's Private Island

Also available on the NBC app

Liam Hemsworth is soaking in some family time with brother Chris Hemsworth and sister-in-law Elsa Pataky. The trio recently concluded a fun vacation to Makepeace Island, a luxe resort on Australia's Sunshine Coast. While Liam stayed off social media during the tropical getaway, Chris and Elsa took tons of videos and photos of their fun vacation. Liam appeared to be in good spirits during the trip, which came three weeks after he filed for divorce from estranged wife Miley Cyrus.

