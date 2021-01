Also available on the nbc app

Liam Hemsworth is ready for a new year! Jan. 13 marked the "Arkansas" actor's 31st birthday, and he celebrated with a dip in the pool and a little reflection. Liam shared an Instagram photo of himself grinning in the water with his eyes closed and both hands doing the shaka sign. "Here’s to a better year than the last! Cheers for the birthday wishes!" he wrote.

Appearing: