Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands With Maddison Brown – Everything We Know About Her!

CLIP10/11/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

It looks like Liam Hemsworth might be moving on following his split from Miley Cyrus. The actor was spotted out holding hands with Maddison Brown in NYC where they went for a walk and were photographed having a bite to eat. Here's everything we know about Liam's possible new flame… She's a fellow Australian and started off modeling for brands like Marchesa and Calvin Klein. She's an actress too -- the 22-year-old is best known for her role in the CW series "Dynasty" where she played Kirby Anders. She also starred opposite Nicole Kidman in "Strangerland," who actually encouraged her to pursue acting full time.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, liam hemsworth, miley cyrus, couples, relationships, maddison brown, entertainment, who is maddison brown
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (98)

Has Meghan Trainor Ever Watched 'Spy Kids' With Husband Daryl Sabara?
CLIP 10/11/19
Alicia Keys Gets Candid About Her 'Sickening' People-Pleasing Habit In 'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek
CLIP 10/11/19
Jennifer Aniston Dishes On 'The Morning Show' & That 'Friends' Reunion At Variety's Power Of Women
CLIP 10/11/19
'RHONJ's' Joe Giudice Heads To Italy After Being Released From ICE Custody: He's 'Extremely Happy'
CLIP 10/11/19
Gordon Ramsay 'Blacked Out' During Son Oscar's Birth: 'I Dropped On The Floor'
CLIP 10/11/19
Mandy Moore Announces TV Pilot Based On Her Life As A Teenage Pop Star
CLIP 10/11/19
Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston and More Sizzle At Variety's Power of Women Luncheon
CLIP 10/11/19
Tallulah Willis Dances In Hot Pink Bikini For Candid Post About Her Mental Health
CLIP 10/11/19
Kylie Jenner's Baby Stormi Steals The Show In Amazing Tour Of Her Office
CLIP 10/11/19
Pregnant Shay Mitchell Twerks While Doing 'Baby Mama' Dance To Induce Labor
CLIP 10/11/19
Jane Fonda Arrested On U.S. Capitol Steps During Climate Change Protest
CLIP 10/11/19
Demi Moore And Melanie Griffith Had The Cutest 'Now And Then' Reunion Nearly 24 Years Later
CLIP 10/11/19
Prince Edward's Unique Cake Cutting Sparks Twitter Debate
CLIP 10/11/19
Keira Knightley Gets Honest About Returning To Work After Giving Birth Six Weeks Ago
CLIP 10/11/19
Jenni 'JWoww’ Farley Splits With Boyfriend Amid Angelina Pivarnick Flirting Drama, Reports
CLIP 10/11/19
Larenz Tate Calls 'Power' Ending 'Bittersweet': 'We're Leaving On The Top'
CLIP 10/11/19
Vanessa Williams Shares What She Has Learned From Her 3 Marriages: 'Everyone Is Different'
CLIP 10/11/19
YouTube Star Hannah Hart Gets Spooky With Ghoulish Halloween Treats
CLIP 10/11/19
'DWTS' Champ Rashad Jennings Predicts Who Will Snag The Mirror Ball Trophy
CLIP 10/11/19
Justin Bieber Gives Intimate Tour Of $8.5M Beverly Hills Home Before Declaring 'I Wanna Sell'
CLIP 10/11/19
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Had Prison Run-Ins With Michael Cohen & Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland
CLIP 10/11/19
Gwyneth Paltrow And Paris Jackson Have Sweet Exchange On Red Carpet
CLIP 10/11/19
Sam Smith Says 'Let's Live As Loudly & Queerly As Humanly Possible' In Speech About Being Non-Binary
CLIP 10/11/19
Pregnant Anne Hathaway Nails Maternity Style At 'Modern Love' Premiere
CLIP 10/11/19
Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands With Maddison Brown – Everything We Know About Her!
CLIP 10/11/19
Amber Rose Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 - Find Out His Rockin' Name!
CLIP 10/11/19
'A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish': Watch Nick Confess His Secret Crush On Kat (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/11/19
Chris Brown Shares Video Of His 5-Year-Old Daughter Crushing His Dance Moves
CLIP 10/11/19
Meghan Markle Gives Empowering Feminist Message On International Day Of The Girl
CLIP 10/11/19
Sophie Turner Roasts Joe Jonas Over His Questionable Choice For His 'Best Day Ever'
CLIP 10/10/19
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Got Matching Tattoos With 'Supernatural' Sons Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki
CLIP 10/10/19
Kevin Hart Shares Warm Wishes In First Statement On Frightening Car Crash
CLIP 10/10/19
Christopher Reeve's Son Will Reveals The Special Way He Kept Connected To His Dad After His Death
CLIP 10/10/19
Prince Harry Surprises Meghan Markle's 14-Year-Old Pen Pal With Touching Gift From The Duchess
CLIP 10/10/19
Megan Hilty & Jessie Mueller Talk Bringing Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn's Moving Friendship To Life
CLIP 10/10/19
Shannon Beador Sounds Off On 'RHOC' Co-Star Kelly Dodd: 'We Are Not Speaking'
CLIP 10/10/19
Alex Rodriguez Follows In Jennifer Lopez's Footsteps With Fierce Fashion Show Strut
CLIP 10/10/19
Pregnant Anne Hathaway Is Thankful To Be Raising Her Kids In 2019: 'My Boy Gets To Love Everything'
CLIP 10/10/19
Vin Diesel Promises 'Fast & Furious' Fans Will Be 'Blown Away' With John Cena In 'Bittersweet' Video
CLIP 10/10/19
Natalie Portman Reveals Her Surprising Connection To Britney Spears: Find Out How They Met
CLIP 10/10/19
Paula Abdul Sets The Record Straight About Those Keanu Reeves Dating Rumors
CLIP 10/10/19
Michael Ealy Proves He's Super Relatable With Unique Hobby
CLIP 10/10/19
Pam Grier's Life On A Farm Helped Her For 'Bless This Mess': 'I Smelled The Part'
CLIP 10/10/19
Alexandra Shipp Says All The 'Catwoman' Rumors Are 'Not Real'
CLIP 10/10/19
Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Launches Jewelry Line With Her Favorite Designer
CLIP 10/10/19
Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday With This Family Tradition For The Last 24 Years
CLIP 10/10/19
Sarah Ferguson Gets Candid About Her Go-To Cosmetic Procedures: 'I've Had A Lot Of Help'
CLIP 10/10/19
Oprah Admits Why She 'Would Not Stay Married' To Stedman Graham If They Tied The Knot
CLIP 10/10/19
Miley Cyrus Recovers From Surgery With Shirtless Beau Cody Simpson: 'My Sick Girl Finally Free'
CLIP 10/10/19
Prince Harry Teams Up With Ed Sheeran For An Important Issue And It's Not Red Hair-Related
CLIP 10/10/19
Nikki Bella Says Sex With Artem Chigvintsev Is The Best She's 'Ever Had': 'I Never Not Orgasm'
CLIP 10/09/19
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her And Nick Jonas' Matching Red Carpet Looks Are Usually A Total Accident
CLIP 10/09/19
Amy Duggar Welcomes First Child With Husband Dillon King: 'He's Absolute Perfection'
CLIP 10/09/19
Legal Expert Breaks Down Rape Allegation Against Matt Lauer: Will Criminal Charges Be Filed?
CLIP 10/09/19
'Riverdale' Cast Honors Late Luke Perry With 'Beautiful' Season 4 Premiere Tribute
CLIP 10/09/19
Demi Moore Opens Up About 'Shame' She Carried After Being Raped At 15: 'I Was Embarrassed By It'
CLIP 10/09/19
Matt Lauer Accused Of Rape By Former NBC Employee: All The Details On The Claim Lauer Denies
CLIP 10/09/19
'Temptation Island' Couple Reveals Their Shocking 'Deal Breakers': 'That's Way Too Close For Comfort'
CLIP 10/09/19
Kris Jenner Flaunts Killer Abs In Decades-Old Bikini Photo That Left Kim Kardashian Impressed
CLIP 10/09/19
Harley Quinn Smith Shares Dad Kevin Smith's Father-Daughter Vision For 'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot'
CLIP 10/09/19
'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Celebrates Gaining U.S. Citizenship: 'This Will Always Be Home Now'
CLIP 10/09/19
Lauren Conrad Gives Birth To Second Baby Boy With Husband William Tell: Find Out His Cute Name!
CLIP 10/09/19
Timothée Chalamet And Joel Edgerton Flaunt Their Bromance At South Korean Film Festival
CLIP 10/09/19
How Kristen Bell Got Her Abs Back After Babies: 'I Feel So Much Stronger'
CLIP 10/09/19
Ozzy Osbourne Gives A Health Update Amid Tour Delay: 'I'm Not Dying, I Am Recovering'
CLIP 10/09/19
John Stamos' Father-Son Bath Time Selfie With Baby Billy Will Melt Your Heart
CLIP 10/09/19
Angelina Jolie Takes 4 Of Her Kids To 'Maleficent' Premiere And Sparkles In Dreamy Gown!
CLIP 10/09/19
Oscar De La Hoya Is Honoring His Late Mother With His Biggest Fight Outside The Ring
CLIP 10/09/19
Eric Winter Gushes Over Working With Wife Roselyn Sánchez: 'We Have A Lot Of Fun'
CLIP 10/09/19
Ryan Michelle Bathe Calls Out Hubby Sterling K. Brown For His Hilarious Bedtime Routine With Their Kids
CLIP 10/09/19
Kristin Chenoweth Says Teaming Up With Ariana Grande Made Her 'Bring Up (Her) Game'
CLIP 10/09/19
Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Topless Photo While Celebrating Goop
CLIP 10/09/19
Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' 'Touched' His Heart In So Many Ways
CLIP 10/09/19
Why Rihanna Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'I Just Couldn't Be A Sellout'
CLIP 10/09/19
Carly Simon Gets Candid About Surprising Friendship With Jackie Kennedy: 'I Was Who She Wasn't'
CLIP 10/09/19
Cody Simpson Serenading Miley Cyrus In The Hospital Will Give You All The Feels
CLIP 10/09/19
Prince Harry Teases Project With Fellow Redhead Ed Sheeran: 'It's Like Looking In The Mirror'
CLIP 10/09/19
Gwen Stefani Gushes About 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton Who Has Helped Her Heal
CLIP 10/09/19
Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Hubby Mike Fisher On 11-Year Anniversary: 'He's My Match'
CLIP 10/09/19
Kate Middleton Is Ready For Sweater Weather In This Chic Fall Look
CLIP 10/09/19
Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Garter Pic From Wedding To Hailey Bieber!
CLIP 10/09/19
Pink's 2-Year-Old Son Welcomes Her Home With Flowers And A Hug In Heartwarming Video
CLIP 10/08/19
Shemar Moore Shares His Best Sexy Talk Tips And Revives His Signature 'Baby Girl' Catchphrase
CLIP 10/08/19
'Bachelor' Peter Weber Is '100% OK' After Injuring His Head In 'Freak Accident'
CLIP 10/08/19
Priyanka Chopra Made Nick Jonas Binge-Watch 'The Voice' With Her Ahead Of His Coach Gig (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 10/08/19
Todd Chrisley And Wife Julie Settle $2 Million State Tax Evasion Case
CLIP 10/08/19
Miley Cyrus Hospitalized After Coming Down With Tonsillitis: 'Send Goooood Vibes My Way!'
CLIP 10/08/19
Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian Honor Armenian Genocide Victims With Moving Tribute
CLIP 10/08/19
Olivia Newton-John Is Auctioning Off Her Iconic 'Grease' Leather Pants And Jacket
CLIP 10/08/19
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Biggest Challenge In Studying Hebrew For Bat Mitzvah
CLIP 10/08/19
Henry Winkler Reveals Why He Turned Down The Role Of Danny In 'Grease'
CLIP 10/08/19
Tom Holland Shaves His Head Sparking Fans To Compare Him To Eminem, Justin Timberlake And More
CLIP 10/08/19
Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Hubby Daryl Sabara's 'Superpower'
CLIP 10/08/19
Lacey Chabert Looks Back On Her Fetch Role In 'Mean Girls' 15 Years Later!
CLIP 10/08/19
Jennifer Aniston Almost Joined 'Saturday Night Live' But Had One Major Condition
CLIP 10/08/19
'Taken At Birth': The Shocking True Story Of A Black Market Adoption Ring
CLIP 10/08/19
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Had A Wild, Gym-Themed Birthday Party
CLIP 10/08/19
Mila Kunis Reveals She Wants To Be On 'RHOBH' -- But What Does Ashton Kutcher Think?
CLIP 10/08/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.