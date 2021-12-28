Also available on the nbc app

The Hemsworth family sure knows how to have fun. The famous family headed to the mountains to celebrate Christmas and had a good time playing in the snow, and to no surprise, the gents used their superhero strength to not just throw snowballs, but also each other, into the snow. Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious video on his Instagram over the weekend of his younger brother, Liam, throwing him into the snow. And Chris also got some tosses in, throwing his wife, Elsa Pataky, and son. Eagle-eyed fans also caught a rare glimpse of Liam and girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

