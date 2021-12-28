Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Liam Hemsworth Hilariously Throws Chris Hemsworth In The Snow While On Family Trip Ski Trip

CLIP12/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

The Hemsworth family sure knows how to have fun. The famous family headed to the mountains to celebrate Christmas and had a good time playing in the snow, and to no surprise, the gents used their superhero strength to not just throw snowballs, but also each other, into the snow. Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious video on his Instagram over the weekend of his younger brother, Liam, throwing him into the snow. And Chris also got some tosses in, throwing his wife, Elsa Pataky, and son. Eagle-eyed fans also caught a rare glimpse of Liam and girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

Appearing:
Tags: Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth, Gabrielle Brooks, elsa pataky
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.