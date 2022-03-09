Also available on the nbc app

Now that's some star power! Lexi Underwood joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily at Universal Orlando Resort to talk about her role as Malia Obama in "The First Lady" acting opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Lexi said, "I just feel fortunate and grateful that it's all coming together this way. Kerry Washington and Ms. Viola Davis, they were both two actresses that inspired me to get started in this industry." "The First Lady" premieres April 17 on Showtime.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 5 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution