Lewis Capaldi Has Delicious Reaction To His First Grammy Nom: 'Imagine Eating A Whole Chicken Parm'

Lewis Capaldi is feeling "bloated with love" following his first Grammy nomination! Access Hollywood caught up with the Scottish singer-songwriter at Spotify's Best New Artist Party, where he shared his delicious reaction to the exciting honor. "Imagine eating a whole chicken parmesan, lying down [and] watching on TV 'Game of Thrones' before it was finished," he explained. "You're lying there, your belly's bloated, the TV's on and you're thinking, 'You know what? This is the life.'"

